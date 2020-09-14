Pandemic amplifies growth at Meals on Wheels of Greater Lynchburg

Bob Lockridge, who’s been volunteering for the nonprofit for eight years, said he and his wife felt comfortable delivering through the coronavirus pandemic, wearing masks and using plenty of hand sanitizer along the way.

A former physician, Lockridge said casual conversations about sports or other small talk with those on his route slowly morphed into questions about how they’ve been feeling. He believes that some of the jump in delivery clients is because they’re concerned about the virus and are trying to avoid trips to the store.

“I don’t think we realized how many vulnerable people there are out there,” he said.

Others might have family from out of town who are encouraging them to stay safe.

“What I’ve seen is not only the requirements for the mask and the sanitization and how we’ve delivered the meal; the real thing is how we’ve grown so much,” he said.

There have been a few recent adjustments to delivery routes, too.