Pandemic created a new normal for Lynchburg front-line health workers

This past year, Lynchburg General Hospital has seen up to almost 40% of its beds occupied by patients of a new disease, which caregivers have had to learn and adapt to on the job and by best practices.

Front-line caregivers at the hospital said COVID-19 has changed everything about their day-to-day routines.

Lisa Frank, Centra’s Director of Respiratory Therapy, said she found herself switching gears and duties to roll with fluctuating patient needs — and wearing more than one hat simultaneously.

“It was more change than I’ve ever seen, and constantly planning ahead to make sure things happen smoothly,” she said.

With COVID-19 patients ebbing and flowing, the hospital had to morph to current needs: it suspended all but the most vital surgeries for months toward the beginning of the pandemic, and when a surge of COVID-19 patients required conversion of its entire surgical floor at the beginning of 2021, it temporarily tightened surgery scheduling once again.

At its peak, the hospital had 133 COVID-19 patients on Jan. 13. It saw 2,037 COVID-19 admissions by the end of last month and 323 patient deaths.