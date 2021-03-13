Pandemic created a new normal for Lynchburg front-line health workers

This past year, Lynchburg General Hospital has seen up to almost 40% of its beds occupied by patients of a new disease, which caregivers have had to learn and adapt to on the job and by best practices.
Front-line caregivers at the hospital said COVID-19 has changed everything about their day-to-day routines.
Lisa Frank, Centra’s Director of Respiratory Therapy, said she found herself switching gears and duties to roll with fluctuating patient needs — and wearing more than one hat simultaneously.
“It was more change than I’ve ever seen, and constantly planning ahead to make sure things happen smoothly,” she said.
With COVID-19 patients ebbing and flowing, the hospital had to morph to current needs: it suspended all but the most vital surgeries for months toward the beginning of the pandemic, and when a surge of COVID-19 patients required conversion of its entire surgical floor at the beginning of 2021, it temporarily tightened surgery scheduling once again.
At its peak, the hospital had 133 COVID-19 patients on Jan. 13. It saw 2,037 COVID-19 admissions by the end of last month and 323 patient deaths.
Several other units flipped back and forth to accommodate those patients as needed, in what turned into a balancing act. Care practices shifted, too: for instance, Heather Mayberry, a clinical nurse specialist who helped create LGH’s specially adaptive COVID-19 unit, said nurses adapted quickly to fine-tuned protocol for placing patients on their stomachs to improve breathing.
Dr. Betsy Cook said the disease shifted her mindset when treating other patients as well.
“You now have to think about that with every patient that you see – Is this COVID? Could this possibly be COVID? Is this the long-term effects from COVID? And so it’s kind of always in the forefront of your mind,” she said.
Cook added Centra’s infectious disease focus group had the important job of keeping up with the latest evidence-based practices to make sure frontline caregivers were following the most scientifically sound treatment regimens. She said LGH caregivers shifted gears on using hydroxychoroquine treatments, correcting and moving away from the drug once the FDA withdrew its emergency use authorization for it in June.
Tabatha Sprouse, Centra’s managing director of acute care nursing, said COVID-19 amplified the need for more critical care equipment and monitoring devices.
“Even things like additional bedside oxygen saturation monitoring devices were needed as our [COVID-19] patient volumes grew,” she said.
As more people are immunized and the health care field considers what it might mean to be post-pandemic, Frank said she anticipates seeing a continued push for outpatient care, especially after surgery, and noted that “telehealth is here to stay,” which, “I’m thrilled about that, personally.”
“I think that gives us follow-up that we haven’t had with some of our chronic patients, and has been shown to improve your outcome,” she said.
Pre-existing professional concerns about caregiver burnout were exacerbated during the stresses of the pandemic — part of the most recent federal COVID-19 relief bill has specifically allocated funding to fight it.
Frank said that’s been another exercise in adaptation for some of the veteran front-line medical workers. Part of coping has meant “an increase in supporting each other” and another has meant balancing work and personal life.
“We have a lot of practice on this on a daily basis … When we’re home, a lot of us purposefully turn off,“ she said. “[Our experience] was kind of helping … the younger people, the people who are newer to the field and keeping an eye out for them.”
Cook said her work was made more intense and stressful by the sheer volume of patients, combined with the severity of illness some experienced.
“These are patients who need us in moments of fear and sickness and it’s what we signed up to do as health care providers,” she said. “…Having that sense of purpose gets you through day-to-day, even through the tough days.”