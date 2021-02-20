Pandemic-thinned service member event at Wintergreen keeps up slopeside therapy

“It’s a great opportunity to just get out and get some fresh air,” he said.

He descended the slopes seated in a bi-ski, which has two specially designed skis in a wide setting, and while guided by a ski instructor. Other instructors go down with him to ensure the path is clear and safe.

“I did a lot of skiing before this,” he said. “So I was telling the guys during the last run we did: I could feel my legs kind of pushing into the turns like they would if I had skis on.”

Tim Roadcap, another seasoned participant on the slopes, spent part of Saturday trying some spins on a snowboard. He said he’d participated in a few different adaptive programs for service members while stationed in California in the U.S. Marine Corps, and found Wintergreen when searching for similar programs in Virginia after moving to Waynesboro.

“For me, it’s therapeutic because I love the snow and being out here — and being in this type of environment helps with anxiety and stuff like that,” he said.

He said the weekend also is a great chance to bond with fellow veterans and his daughter, who skied alongside him Saturday.

