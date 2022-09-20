Paranormal Night at Bedford’s historic Avenel coming on National Ghost Hunting Day

With a history dating back to 1836, the historic Federal/Greek Revival-style house called Avenel in the town of Bedford has long been a draw for history buffs and paranormal investigators and enthusiasts. This month, the sixth annual Paranormal Night will be hosted at Avenel.

According to Irene Catlin, facility director of the Avenel Foundation, Avenel is said to have nine identified “spirits” inhabiting it. These include a German piano teacher who once worked and lived there; a young girl from one of the two families who called Avenel home over time; and two Civil War soldiers — one Confederate and one Union — who both experienced kindness from the home’s owners during the bloody years of war. And, of course, there is the locally famous “white lady.”

Although paranormal night at Avenel has been an annual tradition for the past six years every November, it was not until last year that the foundation started holding the event on what is “officially” recognized as National Ghost Hunting Day.

“Someone approached us last year and said, ‘Why aren’t you doing it on National Ghost Hunting Day?’” Catlin said. “The last Saturday is September is National Ghost Hunting Day. That’s why we now do our paranormal nights in September.”

Paranormal groups have come from all over to set up at the house, according to Catlin. The house and its rumors of paranormal activity have drawn visitors from Florida, Georgia, Maryland, West Virginia, all across Virginia, and has garnered website hits from England, the Philippines and Australia, she said.

“Anywhere from lights turning on and off, lights blinking… You’ll have someone touch you, like poke you on the shoulder,” Catlin said of the reported activity. “They used to always play with my husband’s hair when he kept it longer. You’ll hear footprints, a door opening. All kinds of things like that. I’ve seen an orb for the first time.”

For $15 per ticket, from 7 to 10 p.m., attendees to Saturday night’s event will be able to see paranormal groups’ equipment and get a behind-the-scenes look at the search for activity. The four paranormal groups slated to be there — some new participants, and some returning — will each set up in a different room of the house.

“They have this equipment that will pick up sounds that our ears can’t hear, or will identify light source and such,” Catlin said. “They’re going to be displaying and explaining their equipment.”

Although no action can be promised, Catlin said, the event is a learning opportunity and chance for people with similar interests to share an experience.

Nicholas Hudson of the Lynchburg-based paranormal hunting group called MAPS is fairly confident of picking up paranormal activity.

“That’s kind of our staple, is Avenel House,” Hudson said, who has done work there multiple times.

One upstairs bedroom tends to be a hot spot, according to Hudson. He said he has heard voices and footsteps, and that every investigation at Avenel so far has yielded evidence such as photos and sound recordings.

“We’re hoping we have something significant like we did last time,” Hudson said.

Like most organizations, historic Avenel’s activities were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

No events were held in 2020, Catlin said, including paranormal night. The closures did result in financial impacts, strapping the organization a bit.

Avenel Foundation remained afloat and continued forward with some restoration and preservation projects, with help from various grants and fundraising events such as yard sales, luncheons, renting the house out as a venue, or hosting afternoon teas. Restorations over the past year and a half included replacing the back porch, re-doing four fireplaces, and re-mortaring the chimneys and foundation, Catlin said.