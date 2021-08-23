Park View executive director saying goodbye, but will continue to serve in retirement

“He loves them and he nurtures them and he meets them on their level,” he said. “In that way, he takes out any barriers that they might perceive and they feel comfortable as if Park View is their home and we’re their family. And he's the linchpin in that.”

Joyner said the organization has a hiring committee looking to fill the executive director role by Oct. 11.

Harper’s hope for the nonprofit is not that it grows bigger, necessarily, because it’s already doing so much, but that it continues to push harder to meet the needs of the people in the community.

“I'm very comfortable stepping away at this time and I'll continue to support the staff and that will never end and I hope to come back and serve with them,” he said. “But the hope is that they continue to think of ways to serve.”

Those served at Park View are amazing people going through difficult circumstances, he said.

“I always tell people, these programs are here for me and you both, and I’m just blessed right now not to have to access those resources, but it's here for all of us,” he said. “But the people that come here have some extreme challenges and we just want to love and care for them and be there for them.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.