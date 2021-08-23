Park View executive director saying goodbye, but will continue to serve in retirement

Under Gordy Harper’s leadership, Park View Community Mission, a food pantry serving Lynchburg, has tripled the number of programs it offers.
As he nears retirement in a few weeks, the nonprofit’s executive director took a look back at those programs as well as the people served and those who helped to serve families and children in the area.
Harper, 63, said the job has been tough but he is grateful for the opportunity he’s been given to serve the community.
“But my staff and the volunteers here are just amazing,” he said. “I always call them my secret weapon. They are incredible. They've stepped up and are just incredibly sold out to this work and just pour themselves into this daily. The community has been an amazing blessing during this challenging time and they’ve really stepped up in making sure we had everything we need to be able to do the work that we’re called to do.”
After retirement, beginning Sept. 16, Harper said he will continue to serve and do the things God has called him to do. He just wants more time to travel with his family and see his grandchild, who lives in Florida.
He stepped into the role of executive director about two and a half years ago but was a shoe-in as he was already serving as the Food for Families Director for the mission at 2420 Memorial Ave.
When he started in the role, the nonprofit was offering two programs, but in his time there that has grown to six programs. And when he began leading the food pantry five years ago, it was just a 30-hour-per-week gig, he said.
“And inside [the food pantry], we have our little Wednesday night community meal, and then we have some clothes set aside that people could go through as they're shopping. We also had a part-time person upstairs that would kind of help people with utility bills a few hours a week,” he said.
Since then, that position helping people with utility bills a few days a week has grown into a full time program called the Community Resource Center, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. five days a week.
The Wednesday night community meal is now the Parkview Café, and although things are more restricted now due to COVID-19, Harper said it’s usually a nice evening meal with tablecloths and centerpieces.
“I have people come to me and say they look forward to that meal all week,” he said.
Those clothes that were set aside in a corner grew into a 5,000-square-foot-space that Park View opened in The Plaza called The Clothing Connection.
“So as the people waited here for the food pantry, they could shop for clothes, and we have a lady from First National Bank who would come in and teach classes on personal finance, and that has grown into another space at The Plaza that we call the Life Skills Institute,” Harper said.
Under his leadership, the Food for Thought backpack program that serves hundreds of kids in the area began as well.
Three years ago, Harper said about 450 kids in the area were receiving food on the weekends from food banks, but there were about 650 other children who were not.
“So we became part of a group that used to meet at the United Way that was trying to identify how to best meet that need,” he said. “So since all this stuff came about, we have three programs now at the church’s main site and then we have three storefronts at the Plaza [shopping center] totaling 16,000 square feet.”
George Joyner, chair of the Park View board, said Harper has touched the lives of many in the community and has helped facilitate the nonprofit’s growth as well as sustain operations.
“He has developed wonderful relationships throughout the community, the business community, the political community and then with private citizen groups,” Joyner said. “And he has also bridged the gap with other nonprofit organizations in the community like Meals on Wheels, The YMCA, HumanKind and The Salvation Army.”
Joyner said oftentimes organizations have a habit of remaining in their silos and Harper has worked with other nonprofit leaders to work collaboratively.
He described Harper as having a heart of lion who loves all people no matter where they come from.
“He loves them and he nurtures them and he meets them on their level,” he said. “In that way, he takes out any barriers that they might perceive and they feel comfortable as if Park View is their home and we’re their family. And he's the linchpin in that.”
Joyner said the organization has a hiring committee looking to fill the executive director role by Oct. 11.
Harper’s hope for the nonprofit is not that it grows bigger, necessarily, because it’s already doing so much, but that it continues to push harder to meet the needs of the people in the community.
“I'm very comfortable stepping away at this time and I'll continue to support the staff and that will never end and I hope to come back and serve with them,” he said. “But the hope is that they continue to think of ways to serve.”
Those served at Park View are amazing people going through difficult circumstances, he said.
“I always tell people, these programs are here for me and you both, and I’m just blessed right now not to have to access those resources, but it's here for all of us,” he said. “But the people that come here have some extreme challenges and we just want to love and care for them and be there for them.”
