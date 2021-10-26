Park View names new executive director

The Park View Community Mission Board of Directors has named Todd Blake as its new executive director.
He began his position Oct. 21, according to a news release.
Blake's extensive background in ministry and nonprofit service will provide invaluable expertise to Park View as it grows and changes to meet the needs of the community, the release states.
For the past 20 years, Blake has served at various churches, and most recently as pastor of Madison Heights Baptist Church in Madison Heights.
During his time as pastor, Blake consistently led staff and volunteers while managing administrative, financial and logistical responsibilities of his church. Since 2016, Blake also has served as a relief chaplain for Centra Health.
— Rachael Smith
