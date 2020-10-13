Park View teams up with area churches, nonprofits to deliver food during pandemic

“We love to make these little partnerships where we have something to bring to the table and they do too, so that’s how we work together to get things done,” Larkins said.

Close to 400 households in Lynchburg have been served with deliveries since April, which go out every Friday, he added.

Kris Shabestar, executive director for Meals on Wheels of Greater Lynchburg, said she has been pleased to work with Park View and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to provide supplemental food to mutual recipients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On our regular delivery routes, we have been able to occasionally include an extra box of food from Park View Mission,” she said. “They have also been a great help when we had an emergency situation with a recipient, they helped us meet the immediate need when our recipient was released from the hospital with little at home that she could eat. We were able to call Park View and pick up some food to get them started.”

Since March 1, Meals on Wheels has added 244 new recipients, Shabestar said.

She said it’s important that nonprofits work together to meet the needs of the community.