Parking-lot services inspire land donation to Forest church

“He can do more good in the community and saving people than those cows up there in that field,” she said.

She said her husband is a very generous man who gives behind the scenes and never wants credit for anything.

In December, Terry Dobyns donated the land, which is appraised at $707,500, to the church so it can expand its services this year and build a new activity center.

The church has decided to name the new activity center, which will be built on the donated land, after the Dobynses.

Preliminary plans are already underway for future expansion, which will be built in phases and will include a fellowship hall, youth activities, a place to host community meals and later on down the road, build a new sanctuary, Sines said.

Associate Pastor Allen Campbell said the donation will allow the church to help expand its ability to help more people in the community.

"We will have more room to not only seat more people, we will be able to help in many more ways a larger food pantry, to help feed needy families," he said.

Sines said any activities outside of worship would have to be held in a rented space outside of the church.