Parts of 16th Street to close for eight weeks for construction

The City of Lynchburg announced via news release on Friday that portions of 16th Street will be closed for eight weeks beginning on Monday, June 20.

As a part of the city's 16th Street Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) Separation Project, the street will be closed from Filmore to Pierce streets to through traffic because of construction.

Construction will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. for about eight weeks, according to a news release from the city.

The work in the area will consist of installing 400 feet of stormwater pipe, new storm inlets and limited sidewalk and curb replacement.

According to the news release, residents will have access to their homes, and emergency vehicles will have access at all times.

For more information, contact Lynchburg Water Resources at (434) 455-4250.

