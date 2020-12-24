Passion for old homes brought Connecticut family to Ivy Cliff

“If you’re looking at it from this way, it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, that looks very traditionally colonial,’ but as time goes on, you have different influences and all that kind of stuff in different architectural trends,” Emily said. “You can see how the house is sort of shaped by that.”

Chickens roam the property, hopping up in on the steps to the enclosed back porch that leads to the kitchen. That is the room in which the Parrow family spends their time, Julie said, noting it is the “heart of our home.”

The kitchen originally was two rooms — a small kitchen and a dining room. The Parrows instead decided to create a big kitchen with enough space for a farmhouse table for family dinners, a large island for workspace, and a full accompaniment of modern appliances.

To one side sits an ancient cook stove against an exposed brick wall. Julie has tried to cook on it and said using that stove takes cooking to a true artform.

“Everyday life took a tremendous amount of work,” Julie said. “I have an enormous respect for that. And again, you just don’t see elements in modern houses that are anything like the old ones, whether it be the woodwork or the built in hutches and dressers that are popular in the ’30s and ’40s.”