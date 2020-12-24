Passion for old homes brought Connecticut family to Ivy Cliff

Nestled in a grove of trees hidden from view on New London Road, sits an historic home named Ivy Cliff.
Its façade reflects its early-1800s origin and the growth of a family over the generations. Seams from the additions built in its early years, blurred by the passage of time, mark not just the generations of the house but the changing style of its inhabitants.
Ivy Cliff’s current residents are the Parrow family — Brian and Julie, and their three daughters, Emily, Amanda and Audrey. But soon it will be home to another family as the Parrows, who have spent the past seven years restoring the unique brick home, are moving on to another challenge.
The Parrows are only the fifth family to own the picturesque estate.
When the Parrow family purchased Ivy Cliff, years had passed since someone called it home. The lack of a caring resident to handle the little things a house needs left the Parrow family with a lot of work to restore the house to its former glory, Julie said.
Emily noted there is debate over the original construction date of the house, but a study that looked at the materials and techniques used in construction ascertained the oldest part was built before 1820.
Emily, a second-year graduate student in the history department at Liberty University, used her talents to research the history of Ivy Cliff.
The house was built for Revolutionary War Capt. Henry Brown, who served under Col. Charles Lynch of Altavista, and was wounded in the Battle of Guilford Courthouse in 1781.
“We know the Brown family owned a house on this property as far back as 1755,” Emily said.
Emily said there also is some debate over the total acreage under Brown’s ownership. Documents showed he had just 730 acres, but rumor indicated he may have owned up to 3,400 acres, including nonadjacent lots. The parcel now stands at a little more than 17 acres.
Capt. Brown served as a sheriff in the New London community and on the board of the New London Academy. His family operated a store there. Capt. Brown’s son John Thompson Brown served in the Virginia House of Delegates and was even considered for candidacy for the U.S. Senate. He was born and died at Ivy Cliff.
The family is buried in a nearby cemetery that once was part of the Ivy Cliff tract but is no longer.
As the Brown family gained more disposable income, they added on to the house, with the last major addition completed in the 1880s. After the Browns, the house was owned by the Miles family for about 50 years.
The Parrow family moved to Central Virginia from Connecticut. As their daughters approached college age, Brian and Julie decided they were ready for a change.
“Emily was looking towards Liberty and her two sisters were right behind her,” Julie said. “We just figured if we all came and they settled down in this area, at least they’d still be close by. Liberty University was the driving force, that’s for sure, and plus our love for old homes.”
So the Parrow family embarked on a two-week road trip to find the perfect project. After all, the family has been involved in the restoration of four historic homes, with the oldest dating to the 1740s.
“We were pretty road-weary after two weeks of coming to look and this was the last house we looked at,” Julie said. “We pulled into the driveway, and we kind of debated not even stopping. … The Realtor couldn’t meet us but he was like, ‘You know, the house is empty. Here’s the code, just go in.’”
Julie and Brian poked around the downstairs while the girls explored the second floor. By the time their parents climbed the stairs, each daughter had picked out a bedroom.
“Having done older homes before, as rough as it was, I knew what Brian could turn it into,” Julie said. “We just have a passion for leaving them better than we found them.”
The Parrows want to honor the work and craftsmanship that goes into each of these beautiful old homes, crafted at a time when there weren’t power tools to aid the process.
“To watch them go to ruin is heartbreak,” Julie said. “It’s heartbreaking for anybody who loves history. … They truly don’t build them like this anymore. And structurally, it’s amazing.”
The Parrow family grew up in old homes, and Emily thinks some of her passion for studying history comes from being raised in homes that are more than 150 years old.
“We look at it from a standpoint of keeping the elements of the home that are truly historically significant, and then making it extremely modern in the comfort area,” Julie wrote. “New wiring, new plumbing, more modern heating and air, of course. But we kept our windows — we just took them out and re-pointed them. … Things that make it look old but feel comfortable and new.”
When the family purchased it, the house had sat empty for about three years and needed quite a bit of work. Brian came down in shifts with a crew of contractors to get the house into a livable state before Julie and the couple’s daughters arrived.
Being vacant for that long without climate control meant the paint and wallpaper was peeling from the walls. It had a smell about it and some critters had begun to call it home.
Peeling away the years of living and layers of decorating attempts took months, but the beauty and craftsmanship of centuries ago now shines throughout the home. All the windows were taken down to the bare wood and the glass reinstalled and Amanda’s Pepto-pink room with purple carpet now reflects a more traditional color scheme.
Emily finds old homes such as Ivy Cliff to be a cross-section of American culture, reflecting the prevailing styles of the time.
“It reflects how life was at any given time but also just the quality of craftsmanship and people’s individual talents,” Emily said. “I think it’s a great way to highlight ordinary people in history … the ordinary people who made these beautiful places.”
Ivy Cliff’s façade features a huge wraparound porch, which is Brian’s favorite part of the house.
“Everything was built with a purpose,” Julie said. “They took advantage of where the sun would be for heat, and to stay out of it. The porch is beautiful, but it was very functional. … This room [the kitchen] with these big windows, even on the coldest winter day, if there’s any sun out there this room is very, very warm. … The porch, even on the hottest of days, stays nice and cool. It was all done on purpose. They didn’t have the luxury of throwing on the AC or the heat.”
Emily noted the different phases of construction can be seen in the home’s exterior. Depending on the vantage point the house is viewed from, it can look like a completely different home.
“If you’re looking at it from this way, it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, that looks very traditionally colonial,’ but as time goes on, you have different influences and all that kind of stuff in different architectural trends,” Emily said. “You can see how the house is sort of shaped by that.”
Chickens roam the property, hopping up in on the steps to the enclosed back porch that leads to the kitchen. That is the room in which the Parrow family spends their time, Julie said, noting it is the “heart of our home.”
The kitchen originally was two rooms — a small kitchen and a dining room. The Parrows instead decided to create a big kitchen with enough space for a farmhouse table for family dinners, a large island for workspace, and a full accompaniment of modern appliances.
To one side sits an ancient cook stove against an exposed brick wall. Julie has tried to cook on it and said using that stove takes cooking to a true artform.
“Everyday life took a tremendous amount of work,” Julie said. “I have an enormous respect for that. And again, you just don’t see elements in modern houses that are anything like the old ones, whether it be the woodwork or the built in hutches and dressers that are popular in the ’30s and ’40s.”
The bricks were crafted from clay gathered on site, Brian noted. The floor and ceiling joists were formed by 12-foot beams that are 20 inches on center, meaning from the center of one joist to the next. The floors are about three-inch-thick tongue and groove. The walls are all 18-inch-thick brick, making most alterations to floor plans difficult.
“It’s just amazing,” Brian said.
The Parrows left exposed brick in the kitchen as well as a bathroom. Those bricks were crafted from clay gathered on the property.
“You don’t find those pinky, peachy tones in a brick that you would go and buy today,” Julie said.
“There’s just no comparison,” Brian said, noting these houses are referred to as cannonball houses since the walls are so thick it’s believed they can withstand a cannonball.
Those early craftsmen truly understood how to craft a strong and enduring building, the Parrows added.
With Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest as a neighbor, one can see the Jeffersonian influences in the thick walls, triple crown molding and the window style.
Brian noted the door frames are made without nails, and instead are held together with wooden dowels. The original hardwood floors remain throughout the house, except in the kitchen.
“They are still tight and shut true,” he said. “It’s just an amazing testament to the generation.”
Every mantlepiece throughout the home is a little bit different; each was hand carved. The one in the kitchen still is a wood burning fireplace but others have been fitted for gas.
The house features a parlor and another sitting room that the Parrows converted to a first-floor bedroom. In that room is a window that looks a bit like a door. Julie noted windows were taxed differently when Capt. Brown constructed his house, so that window likely was built as a decoy door to save money.
The couple crafted a bathroom at the base of what once served as the old servant’s staircase. The exposed brick shows the anchor points.
“Once you take certain things down, you can kind of see the story behind it,” Julie said.
The main staircase ascends along the exterior wall, and features ornate scrollwork on the edge of each riser. At the top of the stairs, a rounded closet projects into the landing.
The upper floors feature large bedrooms, the tiniest of bedrooms the couple converted to a bathroom with a huge clawfoot tub.
Outside, the family dug a pond on the property, fed by the natural spring that never seems to dry up. Julie said even on the hottest and longest stretched between rains, it remains full with clean, cold water.
There’s a chicken coop and an old chimney still standing that the family uses for outdoor entertaining. There’s also a corn crib and an equipment garage.
The property also features an ancient slave cabin — one of at least nine that once stood on the property during the height of the plantation’s operation.
“It is peaceful out here but we’re minutes from everything,” Julie said. “The location is really amazing and we didn’t realize it when we bought it.”
Emily added, “It always just feels like it’s very like separate from everything else. So I really like when, especially when I’m at school or something, and finally it’s break and I can come back.”
The Parrows still are figuring out their next step after Ivy Cliff sells, but they know what they want for their beloved home.
“We hope to find the next family who will love it like we have,” Julie said.
