Pastor 'seeking God's next step' after 40 years at Clifford Baptist in Amherst County

When Pastor Michael Fitzgerald graduated from Southeastern Baptist Seminary in May 1982, Clifford Baptist Church in Amherst County was looking for a senior, experienced leader.

Fitzgerald was 25 and had just earned his master’s of divinity. A congregant of Clifford Baptist knew Fitzgerald’s pastor in Fitzgerald's hometown of Staunton and asked him if he knew anyone to fill the role.

“‘Do you have anyone who is older, seasoned, wants to spend his last years of ministry in our church?’" Fitzgerald said the Clifford Baptist congregant asked. "And he said, ‘No, I don't have that. But I do have a young man just graduating from seminary.’ So I was not at all what the church was looking for."

But Fitzgerald said the “the chemistry was just right” and after visiting the church and talking with members, “we just knew this was God’s leading.”

He started at Clifford Baptist on June 1, 1982 and will step down from his role as Clifford Baptist’s senior pastor on Sunday after the church holds a “Celebrating 40 years together” ceremony in his honor. Clifford Baptist's youth pastor Jeffrey Campbell will assume the role of senior pastor.

Fitzgerald, now 65, may not have been what Clifford Baptist congregants thought they were looking for in 1982, but in his 40 years as pastor he’s expanded the church from an average 50 to 60 people in attendance at a Sunday service to an attendance of 600 to 700.

The church has gone from a single little white building on Fletchers Level Road to a larger main sanctuary and adjacent social hall.

He’s “preached through” much of the Bible, and his sermons are broadcast on Sunday mornings on Lynchburg’s WLNI radio station and five days a week, three times a day on Lynchburg and Campbell County’s EquipFM.

Both Clifford Baptist’s ministry assistant Kim Morcom and treasurer Melinda Padgett said Fitzgerald is a “wonderful pastor.”

Morcom said many tears were shed over his departure. She said it's been a unique experience to have the same pastor for so long and for the church's staff to develop into a family.

Both Morcom and Padgett attended Clifford Baptist before they worked for the parish, and Fitzgerald described them as the “right arm” of the church.

When he first came to Amherst, Fitzgerald said he was surprised by the warmth of the community and people waving at each other from their cars.

“It’s just friendly. They’re very warm people in this area of the world, and they warmly welcomed me into their families and into their lives as a 25-year-old pastor.”

Over his career at Clifford, he’s celebrated and grieved with generations of the same families; he said he recently baptized the great-great-grandson of a woman whose funeral was one of the first over which he’d presided.

“That’s been one of the greatest blessings of being a pastor, is living life with people on the long term. You love them and you watch their family grow and develop and of course funerals along the way, losses. So you experience joy with families and you go through grief with families.”

He added it’s a “precious thing” to think of the number of families who’ve let him be a part of their lives.

Fitzgerald said the hardest thing he’s had to do as a pastor is lead his community through the coronavirus pandemic. He said it was particularly difficult not seeing his congregants in church or being able to visit them in their times of need. But the live recordings of Fitzgerald's sermons while he preached to an empty church allowed him to reach an audience far beyond its walls, and the church has continued streaming sermons since.

“It truly, truly is incredible. But that’s what God can do," he said.

Fitzgerald himself spent a week in the hospital with COVID. Doctors told him if the blood clots in his lung had spread to his heart, he would not have survived, he said.

Fitzgerald emphasized he’s not retiring, just “seeking what God’s next step is.” He’ll still live in the community and hopes to continue preaching and helping others. He intends to write — sermon notes or “other projects” he has in mind — and become more involved with the Southern Baptist Convention of Virginia as a representative.

He said he’s humbled and grateful for the work he’s been called to.

“I’m so very thankful for this church," he said. "They are a part of my life. This is home, this is where God put me and I plan to be here for the remainder of the course."

