Pathways addiction treatment moves out of Amherst County lodge

After about five years of treating patients in a quiet swath of Amherst County, Centra Health is moving its residential drug treatment program from Pathways Lodge back to the Virginia Baptist Hospital campus.
Centra transferred its residential service from Virginia Baptist’s campus to Pathways Lodge — a large, log cabin-style building off Earley Farm Road — in September 2015. The Earley Farm Road building had previously been home to a drug treatment facility since 2010 under Blackberry Ridge, which is no longer operational.
The lodge offered 15 beds for those battling substance abuse issues, including non-acute detoxification. Acute medical detoxification, for patients requiring a higher level of care, remained at Virginia Baptist, along with outpatient addiction services.
Effective March 29, Pathways will move back to the Barker Cowling building at Virginia Baptist, where it was previously located. Sylvia Gallagher, Centra’s director of addiction and recovery services, said two offices have been moved to another floor to make room for the residential program, which will still have 15 beds at Virginia Baptist.
A news release from Centra this week stated that relocation to the Barker Cowling building will allow it to “offer a more comprehensive treatment plan as patients transition into outpatient recovery” also on Virginia Baptist’s campus. The provider will offer some new services out of that building as well, such as virtual intensive outpatient services, an on-site personal trainer and “expressive arts such as yoga.”
This transition makes the Barker Cowling building Centra’s singular site for substance abuse recovery for patients at different stages and with different needs, Gallagher confirmed.
Centra was leasing the lodge building and Gallagher said she doesn’t know what the owners will do with it. Attempts to reach the company that owns the property were not successful.