Pathways addiction treatment moves out of Amherst County lodge

After about five years of treating patients in a quiet swath of Amherst County, Centra Health is moving its residential drug treatment program from Pathways Lodge back to the Virginia Baptist Hospital campus.

Centra transferred its residential service from Virginia Baptist’s campus to Pathways Lodge — a large, log cabin-style building off Earley Farm Road — in September 2015. The Earley Farm Road building had previously been home to a drug treatment facility since 2010 under Blackberry Ridge, which is no longer operational.

The lodge offered 15 beds for those battling substance abuse issues, including non-acute detoxification. Acute medical detoxification, for patients requiring a higher level of care, remained at Virginia Baptist, along with outpatient addiction services.

Effective March 29, Pathways will move back to the Barker Cowling building at Virginia Baptist, where it was previously located. Sylvia Gallagher, Centra’s director of addiction and recovery services, said two offices have been moved to another floor to make room for the residential program, which will still have 15 beds at Virginia Baptist.