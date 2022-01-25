Patrick Henry's Red Hill seeks help saving endangered artifact

Patrick Henry's Brookneal estate, Red Hill, needs help saving one of the last paintings of the original house Henry lived in during his time on the property.

Painted circa 1905 by Elizabeth Lyons, Henry's great-granddaughter, the "Watercolor of Patrick Henry's Last Home" is one of the last known portraits of the house before its expansion in 1922, according to Caitlin Olsen, the Director of Education at Red Hill.

Through a program with the Virginia Association of Museums, Red Hill is hoping to give the painting another life and ensure it has a place on the property for years to come.

The painting was chosen by a panel to be one of the contestants in VAM's "Top 10 Endangered Artifacts" contest, where people can vote on different "significant, endangered artifacts in the care of museums, historic sites, and other collecting institutions across the Commonwealth of Virginia and Washington DC," according to their website.

The winning museum or artifact will receive a grant of $2,000 to be used toward conservation of the endangered item.

According to Olsen, the history of the painting is "significant" for the team at Red Hill following their acquisition of the portrait a few years ago.

"It was actually donated to us back in 2018," Olsen said. "There was an individual who went to an estate sale in Richmond, and she happened to see the painting there and noticed that it was of Red Hill, so she bought it and donated it to us."

According to the excerpt on the voting website, the painting is "also is one of the few objects that exists from Red Hill's 20th century history. Little remains from Elizabeth's time at Red Hill as her home burned in 1975, leaving this watercolor to tell her story today."

There have been no restorations or conservation done to the painting so far. It currently is adhered to a piece of acidic cardboard that could potentially cause more damage to the painting if not properly conserved.

"We're really hoping to get this grant because the painting will continue to be glued to the very acidic background if we can't get a professional conservator to take that off," Olsen said.

Olsen said that the conservation process is "very expensive" and Red Hill is fortunate to even have a chance to restore one of its most endangered artifacts.

The contest, online at VAMuseums.org, opened Jan. 18 and will run until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 27. As of Monday morning, the painting was running in fourth place with 821 votes.

