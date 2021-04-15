Peakland Place home provides perfect backdrop for garden

When Elizabeth Foster and her husband, James, bought their 1940s two-story Georgian Colonial on Peakland Place, they knew they wanted to create a home they could enjoy living out of for the rest of their lives.
They wanted something they could build onto, and a place they could cultivate a garden but on a smaller plot of land than in their former home of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Situated on 0.45 acres, their Peakland Place home fit the bill — after a few modifications, of course.
The house was well-built, James said, and not in dire need of renovations.
Cosmetic updates such as painting the brick exterior of the house a soft white and repainting most of the interior were completed to revive the look of home. Updates also were made to the sunroom, adding lattice on some walls for flare and character.
Working closely with architects and builders, the couple added about 2,200 square feet to the house by building an addition that included a back porch and a family room, while also enlarging the kitchen. The addition’s kitchen enlargement and attached family room — where a gas log fireplace was installed — gave the home an open flow ideal for entertaining.
The second story of the addition created a master suite, complete with dressing rooms and laundry space.
Elizabeth incorporated antiques in her decorating, adding some vintage charm to the house.
The back porch, sporting tables and cushioned wooden chairs around an ottoman, features a television and fireplace, spacious enough to entertain, which Elizabeth said she and her husband enjoy — when there is not a pandemic, that is.
Outside, the couple worked to create a sense of privacy and coziness around what they hope will become a brilliant garden as they await spring blooms.
The Fosters installed a custom fence around the perimeter of their yard. They also planted a line of trees and shrubs consisting of cryptomeria, magnolias, holly, boxwoods and ligustrum as a buffer to hide the road and power lines running behind their yard. The trees were shipped in from Charlotte, James said, since that was the nearest place the couple could obtain the trees at the height they desired, standing 18 to 20 feet high. Those trees were ordered, Elizabeth recalled, after powerline work resulted in mature trees being removed from the property — a devastating loss.
The garden around the Foster’s property is being prepared to yield a burst of color and beauty when it blooms for the spring. While they said they had a magnificent garden in Charlotte, the couple said Virginia affords greater opportunity for the variety of plants that can thrive. Though their new garden may be smaller, they expect it to be just as magnificent as the one they left in North Carolina.
Virginia is an ideal place for gardens, Elizabeth said. Some things the couple grows here do not yield successfully in North Carolina, primarily due to the hotter temperatures further south. Lilacs that bloom well here fry in the North Carolina summer sun, James said.
“It still needs a lot of work, but it is fun to see things come up,” James said of the garden. “We’ll be able to have plants that we couldn’t have in Charlotte because of the heat.”
Roses, lilacs, hydrangeas, English laurel, and azaleas are just a handful of the colorful flower varieties planted, along with a perennial garden, Elizabeth said. Dogwood and red bud trees also will provide a floral element.
A stone fountain stands in one side of the yard as a water feature, providing gentle bubbling sounds next to an herb garden. Opposite, across the grass, is a Williamsburg-style potting shed.
An irrigation system with sprinklers across the grass and drip lines for most other plants in the gardens will keep the plants properly watered.
“Virginia is a wonderful place to have a garden,” Elizabeth said. “We’re glad to be back where our garden, I think, will do better.”
Despite a series of weather-related setbacks, such as a roofing delay caused by the tornado in April 2018 that resulted in downed trees, debris and destruction on Boonsboro Road in its wake, and significant rainfall that delayed other work on the house and grounds, the Fosters finally completed their home improvements and are tending their landscaping and garden as they await their plants to grow and bloom.
The first floor of the home, as well as the garden, will be on tour for Garden Day ticket-holders this year.