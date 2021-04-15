Peakland Place home provides perfect backdrop for garden

Virginia is an ideal place for gardens, Elizabeth said. Some things the couple grows here do not yield successfully in North Carolina, primarily due to the hotter temperatures further south. Lilacs that bloom well here fry in the North Carolina summer sun, James said.

“It still needs a lot of work, but it is fun to see things come up,” James said of the garden. “We’ll be able to have plants that we couldn’t have in Charlotte because of the heat.”

Roses, lilacs, hydrangeas, English laurel, and azaleas are just a handful of the colorful flower varieties planted, along with a perennial garden, Elizabeth said. Dogwood and red bud trees also will provide a floral element.

A stone fountain stands in one side of the yard as a water feature, providing gentle bubbling sounds next to an herb garden. Opposite, across the grass, is a Williamsburg-style potting shed.

An irrigation system with sprinklers across the grass and drip lines for most other plants in the gardens will keep the plants properly watered.

“Virginia is a wonderful place to have a garden,” Elizabeth said. “We’re glad to be back where our garden, I think, will do better.”