Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Amherst County

A pedestrian was fatally struck Tuesday night in Amherst County, police said.
Clyde E. Shores, 53, of Madison Heights died after being hit by a Dodge Charger at 10:01 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Amherst Highway, Virginia State Police said.
State police spokesperson Corinne Geller said the car "was traveling south on Amherst Highway when it suddenly encountered a pedestrian walking across the travel lane. The Dodge was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian. ... No charges will be placed."
The driver of the Dodge — Dana J. Lewis, 44, of Madison Heights — suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene, police said.