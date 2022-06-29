 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story breaking

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Amherst County

A pedestrian was fatally struck Tuesday night in Amherst County, police said.

Clyde E. Shores, 53, of Madison Heights died after being hit by a Dodge Charger at 10:01 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Amherst Highway, Virginia State Police said.

State police spokesperson Corinne Geller said the car "was traveling south on Amherst Highway when it suddenly encountered a pedestrian walking across the travel lane. The Dodge was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian. ... No charges will be placed."

The driver of the Dodge — Dana J. Lewis, 44, of Madison Heights — suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene, police said.

