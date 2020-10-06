Pedestrian fatally struck by tractor-trailer in Amherst County

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer Monday evening in Amherst County, police said.
Virginia State Police are working to notify the person's next of kin and did not release the person's name.
Police responded at 7:34 p.m. Monday to Virginia 130 and Buffalo Springs Turnpike, where the pedestrian was hit.
The Virginia State Police Appomattox Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.