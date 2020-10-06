 Skip to main content
Pedestrian fatally struck by tractor-trailer in Amherst County

Pedestrian fatally struck by tractor-trailer in Amherst County

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer Monday evening in Amherst County, police said.

Virginia State Police are working to notify the person's next of kin and did not release the person's name.

Police responded at 7:34 p.m. Monday to Virginia 130 and Buffalo Springs Turnpike, where the pedestrian was hit. 

The Virginia State Police Appomattox Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation.

