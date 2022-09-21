Pedestrian fatally struck in Bedford County

A pedestrian was fatally struck Tuesday in Bedford County, police said.

Aaron Blake Collins, 26, of Concord was walking at 12:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of U.S. 460, four-tenths of a mile west of Virginia 811, when a vehicle hit him, according to Virginia State Police.

Collins died at the scene.

"Virginia State Police is seeking information in this crash. Evidence left at the scene suggests the vehicle was possibly a 2004-2007 BMW 500 Series," state police said.

Police ask anyone with information on the identity of the driver or the vehicle to contact Virginia State Police at questions@vsp.virginia.gov or by calling 1-800-542-5959.