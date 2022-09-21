 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Pedestrian fatally struck in Bedford County

A pedestrian was fatally struck Tuesday in Bedford County, police said.

Aaron Blake Collins, 26, of Concord was walking at 12:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of U.S. 460, four-tenths of a mile west of Virginia 811, when a vehicle hit him, according to Virginia State Police.

Collins died at the scene.

"Virginia State Police is seeking information in this crash. Evidence left at the scene suggests the vehicle was possibly a 2004-2007 BMW 500 Series," state police said.

Police ask anyone with information on the identity of the driver or the vehicle to contact Virginia State Police at questions@vsp.virginia.gov or by calling 1-800-542-5959.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Captain America helps repair roofs in New Orleans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert