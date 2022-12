A man died after a tractor-trailer hit him early Friday in Campbell County, police said.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was walking in the travel lane of U.S. 501 (Brookneal Highway) near Volunteer Road. The area is between Rustburg and Gladys.

The tractor-trailer was unable to avoid hitting the man, and he died at the scene, Virginia State Police said.

Police responded to the scene at 1:37 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.