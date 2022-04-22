 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pedestrian hit by car in Lynchburg remains hospitalized

A man remains hospitalized after he was hit by a car at the intersection of Oakley Avenue and Richmond Street on Thursday night, according to a Lynchburg Police Department news release.

The Lynchburg Police were called to the scene at 8:32 p.m., according to the release. The man, who had been hit by a Nissan sedan, suffered significant injures and was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital where he is in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation; no charges have been filed against the driver of the Nissan.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Lucy at (434) 455-6047 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, or enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

