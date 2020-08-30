 Skip to main content
Pedestrian killed in Timberlake Road crash

A pedestrian died after she was hit and killed by a car on Timberlake Road on Saturday.

The pedestrian was walking in the 20,800 block of Timberlake Road, near Waterlick Road, when she was struck by the vehicle at about 10:08 p.m., according to a Virginia State Police news release. The pedestrian was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital where she died from her injuries.

The vehicle remained on scene, according to the news release.

State police are working to notify the family of the woman. The crash remains under investigation.

