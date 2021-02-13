Pedlar plan proceeds

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Strang, however, said the Forest Service is sticking with its history of extracting timber from our forests under the guise of helping the natural world.

“Sadly, resource extraction forestry management is the approach that any science in the plan is being made to serve when what we need more than anything else now is a conservation approach,” she said.

“It is an attempt to pretend that managing public lands for timber is also a way to improve forest ecology. It isn’t.”

When asked about the current science that shows that forests work best when left alone to sequester carbon and protect watersheds, Freels wrote: “The Forest Service utilizes the best available science in the decision-making process, both at the project-and plan-level.”

Laura Henry-Stone, Ph.D., associate professor of environmental science and sustainability at the University of Lynchburg, said the best action would be to put the plan on hold.

“It seems that the Pedlar project being proposed reflects an outdated vision of forest management,” she said. “I do think there's a place for controlled burns and selective harvest. For instance, if we were managing forests specifically for carbon sequestration, there would be particular species and age compositions that we would be aiming for.