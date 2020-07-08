Perrymont Elementary School gymnasium project moves forward

The Lynchburg City School Board voted at its Tuesday meeting to approve a contractor for the construction of a new gymnasium at Perrymont Elementary School.
The capital improvement project includes $1,010,000 in total funding, with $900,000 set aside for construction.
The City of Lynchburg's procurement division received bids from 10 companies for the project.
Division administrators recommended the school board approve the lowest bidder, Coleman Adams Construction Inc. The company's bid was under budget at $815,000.
Steve Gatzke, director of facilities for Lynchburg City Schools, said the new gym will be identical to newly constructed gyms at Bedford Hills and Sheffield elementary schools, which were unveiled in early March.
