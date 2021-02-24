Phase 2 venue in Lynchburg sold, will undergo renovations

Phase 2 has been sold to a Lynchburg-based company, Purpose Driven Events, for $3.5 million, the organization announced Wednesday morning via Facebook.

Phase 2 closed in November 2019 when Gary Shotwell, a managing partner, retired. After considering several offers from interested buyers over the last month, Phase 2 closed the sale with Purpose Driven Events.

The venue opened 27 years ago as Cattle Annie's and was renamed Phase 2 Dining & Entertainment in 2010 as it sought to move away from a country-and-Western image. Purpose Driven Events said the venue's new name will be announced Friday.

While live events are not easily feasible during the COVID-19 pandemic, Purpose Driven Events said it will spend the closure time renovating the building.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The company has plans for a new box office system and admissions process. The venue will be repainted and redesigned, and a “high-quality backstage area” will be created for artists when live shows return, as well as expansion of the stage and installation of a new sound and lighting system, according to Wednesday's announcement.

A new security force will be established as well, the company said. Its goal, the company added, is to focus on a “sustainability and environment friendly infrastructure.”