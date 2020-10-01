Picturesque Forest Hill is a centuries-old piece of Amherst County history

The Tuckers have spent thousands to restore the ancient windows with their wavy glass panes. One of the windows has initials etched into the glass. Whose initials?

“It was nothing we could ever make sense of, knowing all the people who lived here,” Claudia said.

In the near future, the couple will restore the walls in the parlor, and then “we’re going to call it a day,” Claudia said.

As Bill and Claudia work to restore and maintain the house, they also have been highlighting its history. For instance, on the shelf above the stove in the modern kitchen is the well-worn doorknob from Bill’s childhood. A built-in cabinet and farm table feature recycled flooring from the house.

Claudia noted the mantle around the fireplace in the dining room shows burn marks from a fire that once got out of control. The couple used bricks from other places on the farm to rebuild the firebox that was collapsing.

The dining room leads into the hall of the original house, with the turned staircase to the second floor rising along one wall. Its banister is made of one piece of wood as it curls up both turns of the staircase, though it now has a cut needed to move furniture.