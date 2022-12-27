Pierce Street's historic Calloway Store getting a facelift

For nearly 150 years, at the corner of Pierce and 13th streets, a yellow wooden building has stood proudly at the beginning of Lynchburg's Pierce Street Renaissance District.

Many names have adorned it: Spencer's Grocery, Hamilton's Cash Store, Pierce Street Grocery Store, and most recently, Old Store. But the original name of the old yellow building is the Calloway Store, one of the first Black-owned-and-operated neighborhood grocery stores in Lynchburg, according to the Pierce Street Gateway's website.

The building now wears its decades, with chipped wood on the exterior and creaky floors inside. Even the original shelving from when the store was last open and operating remains on the walls inside.

Generations after it was first constructed, the Calloway Store is getting a facelift from Pierce Street Gateway, an organization whose main goal is to preserve and restore the historical nature of the neighborhood.

According to the group's treasurer, Christina Delzingaro, the Pierce Street Gateway was founded in 2019 by Lynchburg resident Stewart Coleman, who was struck by the historical significance of the area and its residents but equally as struck by how relatively unknown the history was to its residents.

"Stewart’s vision was to create a gateway to bring visitors, near and far, to Pierce Street to learn of its history," Delzingaro added.

Ghislaine Lewis, the organization's director, said the group hopes to turn the former neighborhood store into a busy community hub, a place where residents can remember the past while the site also serves as a headquarters for neighborhood tourism.

Purchased from William and Fannie Ford in 1877 by William J. Calloway, the land was formerly occupied by the Confederate Camp David years before Calloway built the neighborhood general store with living quarters for himself and his wife, Rebecca Pride Calloway.

The store had several names from 1877 to 1982, which is when it was purchased by Chauncey E. Spencer Sr., a founding member of the National Airmen’s Association of America, and son of Harlem Renaissance poet Anne Spencer, who stabilized the building and began drafting architectural plans.

In 2018, the property was sold to the Pierce Street Gateway by Chauncey Spencer's wife, also named Anne Spencer.

"Much in the same spirit of William J. Calloway, a space for the community to commune, and a visitors center to tell all of the stories of Pierce Street, not just the stories of the famous people, but also the stories of the little-known people who also lived in the neighborhood," Lewis said about the plans for the building.

Altogether, Lewis said, she expects the project to take three to four years to complete.

"When the Gateway got the house, one of the things we promised the neighbors was that we would give it a facelift," said Lewis.

"Obviously COVID hit and getting construction in Lynchburg became difficult and so we finally have gotten around this Christmas to painting ... and so we're really excited to finally get to the restoration of the house."

The full price tag for the project is $1.3 million, Lewis said, and likely will be tackled in three phases.

Delzingaro said for such a new organization, the group has made great progress.

"Our capital campaign is underway; we have strong donor, community and volunteer support; and we began stabilization work at the Calloway Store in late November. It is so rewarding to be part of this vital group of volunteer leaders, working to promote Pierce Street, it’s history, and it’s current value to our community," the treasurer said in an email.

In phase one, the organization is mostly going to focus on exterior enhancements — painting, ensuring the foundation is sound and replacing the roof.

The second phase, Lewis said, will be focused on restoring the interior of the old store, ensuring it stays "as close to the original store as possible."

"It's going to be much more about making sure things are sound as opposed to ripping things out," Lewis added. "We're going to restore the original storefront, so when people come here it will look like a grocery store. And then you'll go in and learn more about the neighborhood."

In the third phase, the gateway plans to build an addition on the back of the building, creating a community gathering space for different types of events the group wants to hold.

The addition is proposed to go right beside the gateway's first project on the land, which was finished in 2021: a community garden, which provides a fresh food source for the neighborhood.

"Unless you go over to Tinbridge Hill, there is no fresh food source in this part of the neighborhood," Lewis said about the food desert on Pierce Street.

The garden is another example of the work the organization is doing in the Pierce Street neighborhood, a place Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder, whose ward includes this neighborhood, said has a "really special" and "rich" history.

"That Pierce Street corridor, with Anne Spencer and so many others, it's so fascinating in my eyes, the rich history that is right here in Lynchburg. And especially on that one street. I believe they probably have more historical markers than any place in the city," Wilder said.

Wilder mentioned all the luminaries who have visited the neighborhood and more specifically the Anne Spencer house at 1313 Pierce Street: "Martin Luther King Jr., Sterling K. Brown, W.E.B. Du Bois, so many historical figures that came to her house.

"To bring back more of that legacy, to tell more of that story, I think people really appreciate that. And appreciate that corridor for the work they're already doing with the community garden," Wilder said.

With the hope of completing the entire project by 2026, Lewis hopes the building can become a home for the history of Pierce Street for years to come.

"The visitors center really creates an opportunity for us to catalog the stories of the people who lived in this neighborhood," Lewis said.

To learn more about the project at the Calloway Store, visit the gateway's website at piercest.org.