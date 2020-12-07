Pinpointing the challenges that stand in the way of 'justice for all'

One move that might’ve helped boost that number failed to pass VSB’s council by a close four years ago, he said: the passage of rules requiring lawyers to report the amount of pro bono work they’ve done annually.

Such a measure would make lawyers more conscious of their volunteer time, Neumeyer said, and could encourage them to find ways to incorporate that in their practices. But many in the profession don’t want it to be a mandatory requirement, he observed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It says to me that there needs to be more education for Virginia lawyers on … the justice gap of people who need attorneys and those who actually have them,” he said.

In rural areas, where fresh law grads aren’t exactly flocking to, he said many attorneys are prohibited from that work because they work as criminal defenders or prosecutors.

Fellowships and programs that funnel graduates to public interest organizations or help in setting up practices in underserved areas could help to fill in that gap, Neumeyer said, as well as some loan forgiveness plans.

“In Virginia we have not looked at that all,” he said. “… So I think there are a variety of access to justice issues that need more of a response.”