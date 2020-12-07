Pinpointing the challenges that stand in the way of 'justice for all'

Opening up access to justice has been a long-term mission for Virginia Legal Aid Society Executive Director David Neumeyer, and it’s something he sees depleted by dwindling numbers of rural lawyers, among other challenges.
The attorneys at the Lynchburg-based VLAS back clients who arguably stand to lose the most in legal disputes across a wide swath of south central Virginia. For decades, they’ve been on the front lines in local courtrooms to keep citizens in safe housing, ensure access to resources and benefits and most recently added a focus on helping survivors of domestic violence work through protective orders, custody battles and more.
Besides its team of salaried attorneys and paralegals, made possible through layers of funding from the government, nonprofits and individuals, VLAS leans on pro bono work to connect services to as many people as possible.
The need is profound — recent studies show more than 70% of low-income households experience a civil legal issue every year, and 86% of the time, people try and brave the case alone or go with inadequate legal advice.
Chipping away at that number is something that’ll require some innovation and no small show of dedication across the legal profession, Neumeyer said.
Rules of conduct from the Virginia State Bar, which regulates the profession and to which all attorneys are members, state that lawyers should devote at least 2% of their professional time to pro bono work. Neumeyer said that should work out to about a million total hours of such work statewide every year, but ends up at less than a third of that.
One move that might’ve helped boost that number failed to pass VSB’s council by a close four years ago, he said: the passage of rules requiring lawyers to report the amount of pro bono work they’ve done annually.
Such a measure would make lawyers more conscious of their volunteer time, Neumeyer said, and could encourage them to find ways to incorporate that in their practices. But many in the profession don’t want it to be a mandatory requirement, he observed.
“It says to me that there needs to be more education for Virginia lawyers on … the justice gap of people who need attorneys and those who actually have them,” he said.
In rural areas, where fresh law grads aren’t exactly flocking to, he said many attorneys are prohibited from that work because they work as criminal defenders or prosecutors.
Fellowships and programs that funnel graduates to public interest organizations or help in setting up practices in underserved areas could help to fill in that gap, Neumeyer said, as well as some loan forgiveness plans.
“In Virginia we have not looked at that all,” he said. “… So I think there are a variety of access to justice issues that need more of a response.”
Making that pro bono connection has gotten somewhat easier in the past few years, he said, with programs where lawyers can now connect online with people needing representation or advice. The legal profession is widely viewed as one that moves slowly to adopt new technology, and limits to internet access among rural residents compound that issue, but he added the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated tech integration into lawyer offices and courtrooms alike.
Amid the plethora of boards and committees Neumeyer sits on is the Virginia Supreme Court’s Access to Justice Commission, whose meetings he said have been held up by the coronavirus pandemic. He said he’d like to see the commission venture into more experimentation and pilot programs for new technology and processes within the courts to help.
He pointed out programs elsewhere in the U.S. that have ushered trained volunteers or paraprofessionals to aid in routine legal procedures or to simply help people navigate the complexities of court.
Between higher-than-average poverty rates among citizens in the VLAS service area, the remote location for many of their clients and the pro bono gap, Neumeyer and his team are challenged on most every front. He’s seen the nonprofit’s physical offices close and reopen, and said it’s difficult to get new programs like it up and running elsewhere.
The legal responsibility to meet public need is one that requires visibility, and Neumeyer points to data that shows Virginia lawyers who engage in pro bono work do so in a big way.
“I think the more that we talk about the challenges and the needs, the more people will respond to them individually,” he said.
