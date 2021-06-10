Planning commission recommends approval for former Barker-Jennings building conversion to apartments

The narrative provided by Accupoint said a view from the northern windows would reveal the train line and ravine that borders the north edge of property, and the other iconic warehouses that make up the historic district. It said many of the non-historic metal additions would be removed.

No changes are proposed to the existing exterior stairs or building entries on the historic Campbell Street front.

Seipp said the firm proposed including other amenities in the building, such as a fitness center, a pool and green space. The goal of the project is to keep people on the property and in the area, with Miller Park nearby for other recreation uses.

Rebkee, the developer, is leading other similar projects in the area, such as the 50-unit apartment complex proposed for the former Grace Lodge that was approved by council in 2019.

Commissioner Cham Light said he was ecstatic when he heard about the project. With such a big building sitting vacant for so long, he said he has been waiting to see it rejuvenated.

Parking was the main commissioner concern. There are 108 vehicle spaces planned for the property, and 20 bicycle spaces. Commissioners worried that the increase in traffic would be an issue.