The Lynchburg Planning Commission convened last week to discuss a proposition from Centra Health to rezone land at 759 Leesville Road.

The proposal aims to convert the current low-density residential designation into a community commercial classification and rezone the territory for a general business district with conditional provisions. This move would pave the way for the establishment of a medical facility, including a rehabilitation center and behavioral hospital, and the construction of a parking area.

After thorough deliberation, the commission gave its unanimous endorsement for the proposal, which now advances to the city council for further consideration.

The 2.5-acre property currently is undeveloped and if approved would change from R-1, Low Density Residential District to B-5C, General Business District (Conditional) with a future land use map amendment from Low Density Residential to Community Commercial, planning documents state.

Part of the development falls in Campbell County.

“While the proposed rezoning and future land use map amendment do represent sort of a change or shift from the Low Density Residential use that we currently have designated, the change would allow the area to develop more closely to forthcoming development in Campbell County where the majority of the property is located,” Rachel Frischeisen, senior planner with the city, said Wednesday.

She said the surrounding area also is designated for commercial uses within the county and the proposed development should have limited impact on the surrounding neighborhood based on the proffer, which states many of the more intense land uses in the B-5 district will not be permitted.

Community commercial zones embrace a spectrum of retail, entertainment and restaurant establishments that draw clientele from various neighborhoods, regions and the city. Additionally, they often house clusters of businesses at major intersections or within shopping centers, Frischeisen said. The planned medical facility aligns with the permissible use of hospitals within the B-5 district.

To mitigate potential impacts on the surrounding neighborhood, Crunk Engineering, based out of Tennessee, who represented Centra during the meeting, presented voluntary proffers. These proffers restrict several intense land uses that the B-5 district would otherwise allow. The consideration of such proffers demonstrates a conscientious approach to ensure the development’s effects are contained within acceptable parameters.

Seth Francis, an engineer with Crunk Engineering, emphasized the project is currently in the design development phase. He conveyed the project’s alignment with the needs of the region, referencing the issuance of a Certificate of Need (CON) for the Behavioral Health facility by the state. This CON underscores the necessity of the facilities in the area and further justifies the proposed development.

He said the project’s architectural layout signifies a strategic boundary placement, with the facility positioned partially within both the city and Campbell County. This configuration aims to cater to the health care needs of local residents efficiently while adhering to zoning norms. The proposed facility, comprising an inpatient rehab center and behavioral health hospital, aligns with the growing demand for quality health care services.

“We’re not planning to do anything on the city’s site that would be anything more than parking; we plan to plant this area to kind of screen it back and in our opinion, we think this is a pretty good transitional use, because Campbell County’s commercial use allows for a lot more heavier, dense industries than what an inpatient rehab facility and behavioral health hospital would be,” Francis said. “So, we’re trying to be good stewards of the property and be respectful of the city of Lynchburg and Campbell County, and we think that this project does a good job on creating a transition from residential to what could be heavier commercial within Campbell County and doing it in a way that’s something that actually services the residents who live in Lynchburg. So, the people that live nearby this facility, if they got in a car wreck and needed rehabilitation for an injury, this facility would be close to the residence and that’s one way to look at it.”

During the meeting, commissioners engaged in discussions regarding the potential implications of the proposal. Vice Chair Bob Bowden remarked that the services proposed by Centra were lacking in Lynchburg and extending them could be highly beneficial. He stressed the need for flexibility and innovation in incorporating different elements within the city’s landscape.

Chair Kensie Johnson recognized the scarcity of vacant lots in Lynchburg for low-density residential construction might make the proposed rezoning an attractive option, especially considering the proximity to a medical facility.

Commissioner Chuck Gammon lent his support, citing the need for such facilities and alluding to the absence of evidence showing that health care establishments devalue nearby residential properties.