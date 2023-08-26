A new healthy nutrition option is making its way to River Ridge Mall's West End District this fall.

According to a news release, Playa Bowls offers healthy, delicious acai, pitaya, coconut bowls and smoothies with sustainability and community in mind.

“We couldn’t be more excited to join the River Ridge family,” Brit Campbell, owner of the Lynchburg Playa Bowls location said in the release.

She said the mall's ongoing redevelopment has made the property an ideal location for their expansion to the Central Virginia market.

“We are looking forward to bringing a slice of summer year-round to the Lynchburg community," she said.

What began as a pair of blenders, a patio table and a fridge has flourished into more than 190 stores, thousands of employees and a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living, the release states.

"Playa Bowls serves communities with the highest quality, innovative products to support healthier lifestyles and inspire a world of fun, excitement and togetherness."

Nutrition options at Playa Bowls will include acai- and pitaya-based bowls, cold-pressed juices and smoothies. Menu items include the Goji Bowl made with pitaya, granola, banana, pineapple, goji berries, coconut flakes and honey, and the Mermaid Fuel juice made with kale, pineapple, apple and mint.

Headquartered in New Jersey, River Ridge will be Playa Bowl's third location in Virginia.

“To welcome Playa Bowls not only to Lynchburg, but to the entire region, is an honor for us,” Melissa Faria, general manager at River Ridge, said in the release. “Playa Bowls will be our tenth first-to-market retailer welcomed to the center over the last two years, in the company of others like HomeGoods, Ulta, Duck Donuts and more.”

Faria said there is more in store for the West End.

"And with Playa Bowls as our most recent addition, this will continue to be a top destination for the community to visit," she said.

The community can learn more about Playa Bowls at its website at playabowls.com, and River Ridge encourages guests to stay tuned for an opening date.