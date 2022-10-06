Point Lookout farmhouse provides views of the James River

Point Lookout on the James River is an antique farmhouse that has been lovingly restored and designed by owner Alice Primm who said she wanted the newly listed Airbnb to be very inviting and extremely comfortable.

When Point Lookout was built in 1852 there were no indoor bathrooms, electricity or central heat or air. The house was heated with wood-burning fireplaces. Furniture would have been sparse and very utilitarian.

Today, Point Lookout in Madison Heights looks very much on the outside the way it did in 1852 with its stone walls and foundation, stone sidewalk, wood siding and airy but simple porches. But now, her foundation is solid, her mold has been banished, insulation replaced and broken windows fixed. Roses, Hydrangea, Butterfly Bush, Laurel and other plants now grace the flower beds. And a new metal roof adorns the Cookhouse and the side porch.

Inside, Primm has preserved and restored the astonishingly beautiful wood floors, plaster walls and wavy glass windows. And now, there is central heat and air, modern appliances and comfortable furnishings.

As an interior designer, she said she wanted to bring a quiet harmony to the interior spaces, one that makes guests take a deep breath when they walk in and keeps filling them with that relaxed feeling all during their stay.

“As I was making aesthetic decisions, it became important to make the views of the river central to every room,” she said. “I have kept the fabric and furniture choices classic rather than trendy. Natural fibers, leather and wood dominate throughout. Door hardware is reproduction brass rim locks; and all the rugs are vintage.”

She didn’t want the interior to come off as too predictable so guests will find amusing touches everywhere — usually in the form of a surprisingly contemporary piece of art or an unusual accessory brought from trips. A few examples include a rappelling cat on the wall of the twin bedroom, knitted dogs from Ireland in the queen bedroom and chairs covered in burlap coffee bags in the dining room.

Walking toward the side porch on an old, stone sidewalk, her guests enter a code in the key pad of the double doors to gain access to the apartment. This side porch is found in many old farmhouses in Virginia; but this one has been updated with ceiling fans and comfortable furniture. A charcoal grill is there as well in case guests want to cook out.

Beyond the double doors, the entry hall continues to set a tone of comfort. There are dark hardwood floors, an antique English umbrella stand — above which hang Primm’s grandparents’ coats of arms — a coat rack and shelves with information about traveling massage therapists and fishing guides who use Point Lookout as their departure point.

But perhaps the most compelling aspect of the entry hall is the window opposite the doorway. Above a primitive bookcase and reading chair, beside a floor lamp and framed by crewel draperies is a large picture window that looks directly upon the mighty James River as well as a hundred-year-old American Walnut tree.

Just beyond the entry hall is the front hall with a primitive boot bench, reclaimed diamond-paned windows and a Pakistani rug. To the left is everyone’s favorite room, the library.

Painted in a color reminiscent of Butternut squash, the library is a cozy den with buffalo-check swivel chairs flanking the chocolate brown suede sofa and a distressed coffee table sitting atop the cowhide rug.

Across from this comfy sitting area is the wood burning fireplace with its 1800’s mantle and soapstone hearth. Antique maps of Lynchburg hang comfortably beside the old framed print of Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson astride their horses. Should the guest find the room too predicable, there also is a large, ornately framed oil of a seated woman by artist Barbara A. Wood and, in the opposite corner, two very contemporary works of art: one an “Outsider” piece and, the other, an abstract “landscape.” A bookcase contains books on Virginia landmarks, Lynchburg history, architecture, gardening, birds and back copies of “Lynch’s Ferry,” Lynchburg Historical Foundation’s landmark publication.

To the right off the front hall is the dining room that, along with the queen bedroom directly above, has breathtaking views of the river.

“I learned that, while most people paint rooms with dramatic views in very quiet colors, the best way to make the outside leap into the room is to paint the walls a very dark color,” Primm said. “So this room is painted a dark teal blue.”

The color wasn’t chosen randomly, she said. The first thing she bought for the dining room was a large, tiered, blue, twisted hemp rope chandelier that her now deceased partner Randy saw and fell in love with. That purchase was followed by the decision to upholster the six chair backs with old printed burlap coffee bags.

The draperies are Ralph Lauren Galsworthy paisley in lapis blue, red and green and the wool rug is from Legacy Rugs in Raleigh.

A 1700s corner cupboard houses glassware and dishes, and in the bottom of cupboard are board games and cards. The solid mahogany dining table and chairs are from Craftique’s “Biltmore” line. A portion of Primm’s sterling silver collection — some inherited from her mother and some purchased through the years — is housed in a glass-fronted china cabinet.

A massive sideboard, which Primm won in a silent auction, houses a mini fridge, microwave and toaster oven along with silverware, serving utensils and snacks for guests.

A breezy porch with rockers and tables sits high above the yard and the river provides a stunning view.

Purposely, the most serene spaces are the bedrooms, Primm said. Both bedrooms are on the second floor and have views of the James River. The queen bedroom looks right across the river to Treasure Island where a pair of Bald Eagles nest every February to May.

Primm, a historic colorist, custom-mixed the olive-gray wall color to reflect the way the light reflects on the water. She furnished the room in warm wood furniture like an antique bed purchased in Philadelphia more than 40 years ago, a refinished 1930’s desk that doubles as a makeup table and an antique maple chest of drawers. A wool hooked rug in red, a red hand-loomed quilt and other touches of red add warmth to the space while white organza draperies, a loveseat slip-covered in white and white trim paint bring light into the room.

The twin bedroom has another custom-mixed paint color on the walls: a deep paper bag beige. Black twin beds flank an ebonized gate-leg table, silhouetted against the beige walls.

The room features a shelf filled with books and swing lamps mounted beside each bed for reading.

A worn, wool rug from Turkey ties everything together and Marigold-yellow pillows and throws echo the brilliant yellow Goldfinches and Baltimore Orioles in framed Audubon prints above the beds.

The second floor of the apartment has a thoroughly modern, beautifully appointed bathroom with brass mirrors and dimmable vanity lights mounted on dark cerulean blue walls.

Primm purchased a ready-made, dark blue double vanity cabinet that has a white quartz counter top, contemporary brass faucets and sits atop blue and white Moroccan tile flooring.

The large shower features white tile walls and a white penny tile floor, and Primm hung prints bought in Paris and Barbados for the walls; and an antique shelf unit provides handy space for her guest’s toiletries.

“I love the life that has been breathed into Point Lookout;” Primm said. “But, more than that, I feel privileged to have saved her from falling into decay. Now, others can enjoy her spirit, her beauty and her spectacular views. Every season here is a joy.”