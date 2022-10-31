Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt after Campbell County crash

One person died and two others were injured after a two-vehicle crash Saturday on U.S. 501 in Campbell County, state police said.

Marque D. Swain, 32, of Nathalie died at the scene after Swain's 2016 Ford Fusion, which was traveling south on U.S. 501 a mile north of Mollies Creek Road, crossed the center line, hit a northbound 2021 Kia Forte, overturned and ran off the road, according to Virginia State Police.

The Kia also ran off the road after the collision. The Kia's driver, 24-year-old Shameika D. Grooms of Lynchburg, and a passenger, 24-year-old Montraz R. Crews, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Virginia State Police said. Both wore seatbelts.

Police responded to the crash at 12:17 a.m. Saturday. The crash remains under investigation.