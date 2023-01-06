 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story breaking

Police: 11-year-old found dead in Nelson County identified

Virginia State Police on Friday released the name of an 11-year-old found dead last week after an SUV apparently tried to cross the Rockfish River at a low point but was swept away by the current.

The body of Jasiah Davis, of Arrington, was located on the riverbank. Davis was a sixth-grade student at Amherst Middle School.

Authorities had already identified Christopher Doss, 17, of Arrington, who also was found on the riverbank. Doss was an 11th-grade student at Amherst County High School.

The body of Pharoah Shabazz, 30, of Arrington was recovered inside the vehicle once it was retrieved from the river, police said.

Police are still searching for two other people believed to have been inside the vehicle: an 18-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy.

Police said Friday that Shabazz was the court-appointed legal guardian of three of the passengers. The fourth was a friend. 

At 11:41 a.m. Dec. 27, VSP were alerted to the vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Schuyler. Local and state search and recovery teams responded to the scene to assist with recovering the vehicle. 

It appears a 1997 Toyota 4Runner attempted to cross the Rockfish River at a low river crossing on Bridgeport Lane but was swept away by the strong current, police have said. The crossing is on private property.

Authorities are still working to determine when the vehicle was washed into the river, and the investigation is ongoing. 

