Police: 9-year-old critically injured after car rolls on top of him

A 9-year-old boy was critically injured Wednesday after a car rolled down a hill and into the front yard of a Lynchburg home, police said.

Police responded at 9:04 p.m. to the 1100 block of Toledo Avenue. The boy became trapped underneath a 2020 Hyundai Accent after the vehicle rolled into the yard, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

Police officers and Lynchburg Fire Department personnel immediately began life-saving measures. The child was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital and later flown to Roanoke for treatment. As of Thursday afternoon, he still was listed in critical condition, LPD said.

Police ask anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or share the footage on the Neighbors Portal.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Officer Bauserman, with the Traffic & Safety Unit, at (434) 455-6047 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

— From staff reports