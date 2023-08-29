Hours after detaining a person of interest in the missing persons case of a Lynchburg woman, the Lynchburg Police Department announced Tuesday night they have arrested and charged a man with second-degree murder in connection to her death, according to a news release from the department.

Michael L. Perry III, 21, of Lynchburg, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with second-degree murder and the unlawful disposal of a dead body in connection to the death of Avriel Hooks, 20, of Lynchburg, who was reported missing on Aug. 23, LPD said.

Hooks was last seen by her family on Aug. 22 at about 8 p.m., the police said in a prior news release.

The department said Tuesday night detectives worked “tirelessly over the past week, utilizing all available investigative resources and partnered with Hooks’ family, our community, local, state, and federal partners with the hopes of locating Hooks safely.”

On Tuesday, Lynchburg police, in partnership with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, conducted an “extensive search” in Amherst County, and located a body in a wooded area off U.S. 60, Lexington Turnpike in Amherst, according to the news release.

Earlier in the day, police announced it had discovered a deceased person while searching in Amherst County in reference to Hooks, and also said a person of interest in the case was taken in for questioning from the 1400 block of Garfield Avenue.

The department extended its thoughts to the Hooks family, and thanked the Amherst Sheriff’s Office, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations for assistance in the case.

The charges against Perry were filed in the Amherst County court system, a LPP spokesman confirmed.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact LPD Detective C.T. Davis at (434) 455-6166, ACSO Investigator B. Escher at (434) 946-9373, or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile phone.