Police arrest suspect in connection to robbery at Lynchburg store

The Lynchburg Police Department arrested a suspect Tuesday in connection to a robbery at the Fort Hill Mart earlier in the day, according to a news release from the department.

Teja Marie Ewell, 34, of Lynchburg, was arrested and charged with robbery, felony eluding, identity theft, reckless driving and several other traffic-related offenses, police said.

At the time of Tuesday's incident, Ewell was wanted on other charges in Lynchburg, including credit card theft, credit card fraud, petit larceny, and failing to comply with a court order.

According to the news release, on Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:32 a.m., LPD officers responded to the Fort Hill Mart at 5210 Fort Ave. for a reported robbery. The caller said the store was robbed by an adult female, who assaulted the clerk and stole the cash register, which contained an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect fled the scene in a maroon sedan, heading towards downtown on Fort Avenue, the release said. After reviewing surveillance video, the suspect and vehicle descriptions were provided to officers, who located the suspect in a maroon Toyota sedan on Tulip Street, police said.

When officers attempted to get out with the suspect, the release says the suspect fled, engaging officers in a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit ended once the suspect ran from the car on foot in the 2300 block of Rivermont Avenue.

Following a brief foot pursuit, officers took the suspect into custody at about 9:45 a.m., and the department said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Ewell is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.