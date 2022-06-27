Police begin getting tips after Lynchburg's Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center vandalized

The Lynchburg Police Department is in contact with state and federal law enforcement and has begun receiving tips after vandalism and property damage occurred over the weekend at the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center on Old Forest Road.

At 10:40 a.m. Saturday, LPD officers responded to 3701 Old Forest Road for a property damage call for service, according to a news release from the police department.

When officers arrived, the release said, they found the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center building and the walkway leading up to it had been spray-painted with graffiti. Several windows had been broken.

Susan Campbell, executive director for the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center, said in a statement on Monday, "Our Center is cooperating with state and local police who are actively investigating the attack on our facility, and we’ve also been in contact with the Virginia Governor’s Office and the Office of the Attorney General who have offered their support and assistance.

"We exist to comfort and support those involved in unplanned pregnancies, and we plan to continue to provide free pregnancy supplies, counseling, and unconditional support and love to anyone who walks through our doors, no matter what decision they make."

The pregnancy center, according to its website, is a Christian-based antiabortion organization that "helps men and women with unplanned pregnancies." All of their services are free of charge and the center "never advises, provides, or refers for abortion."

Planned Parenthood has criticized such pregnancy centers, calling them "fake clinics" and saying they push an agenda "to scare, shame, or pressure you out of getting an abortion, and to tell lies about abortion, birth control, and sexual health."

According to a picture of the security footage shared by LPD, four masked people appeared to be walking on the premises at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Among the graffiti was one message reading "Jane's Revenge," which appears to be a reference to a nationwide abortion-rights group named Jane's Revenge. The group, according to its website, following the leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court in May regarding Roe v. Wade, said that there would be a "night of rage" if the case were overturned. The Supreme Court ruling Friday in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization overturned Roe and ended constitutional protections for abortion.

In recent weeks, the group on its website has taken credit for vandalisms and property damages in several states around the country.

LPD Lt. Gregory Coleman said the police department has been in contact with state and federal law enforcement and said they have agreed to assist LPD in any way needed.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin condemned the acts of vandalism and property damage, tweeting on Saturday, "There is no room for this in Virginia, breaking the law is unacceptable. This is not how we find common ground. Virginia State Police stands ready to support local law enforcement as they investigate."

In response to the Supreme Court decision, Youngkin seeks a new law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy in Virginia. He has named Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, and Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, as well as Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, and Del. Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland, to take the lead in crafting legislation to introduce during next year's General Assembly session.

LPD is asks anyone with information about the incident to call Detective David Dubie at (434) 941-9937 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Anonymous tips can be entered online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

