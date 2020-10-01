 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Car strikes pedestrian on Wards Road, injuries are life-threatening
breaking

Police: Car strikes pedestrian on Wards Road, injuries are life-threatening

{{featured_button_text}}

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday morning after being struck by a car on Wards Road in Campbell County, police said. 

Virginia State Police said the person was crossing the southbound lanes of Wards Road, near FNB Drive, which is near Sheetz, when a vehicle hit them.

The vehicle was unable to avoid hitting the person. It was dark at the time, police said. Police responded to the scene at 6:48 a.m.

The driver was uninjured, and police said no charges will be filed. Police continue to investigate.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
Love of flowers led family to Lynchburg farm
Local News

Love of flowers led family to Lynchburg farm

Tucked at the end of Irvington Springs Road is a secret garden.

Not so secret really, but some compare visiting the flower farm to finding the speakeasies of the Prohibition era. Visitors drive down a secluded gravel drive tucked off Boonsboro Road that ends at the flower farm, where bouquets can be purchased on the honor system with cash or credit card.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert