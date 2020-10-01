Police: Car strikes pedestrian on Wards Road, injuries are life-threatening

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday morning after being struck by a car on Wards Road in Campbell County, police said.
Virginia State Police said the person was crossing the southbound lanes of Wards Road, near FNB Drive, which is near Sheetz, when a vehicle hit them.
The vehicle was unable to avoid hitting the person. It was dark at the time, police said. Police responded to the scene at 6:48 a.m.
The driver was uninjured, and police said no charges will be filed. Police continue to investigate.
