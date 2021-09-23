 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Concord woman dead after Campbell County crash
breaking top story

Police: Concord woman dead after Campbell County crash

A Concord woman died after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Campbell County, police said.

Kathryn B. Stanley, 32, was driving a 1998 Toyota 4Runner west on Browns Mill Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, overturned and struck a tree, Virginia State Police said.

The crash happened a half-mile west of Wisecarver Road, Virginia State Police said. Police responded at 12:11 p.m. Tuesday.

Stanley, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

—  From staff reports

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dinosaurs with long tails would have wagged them as they ran

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert