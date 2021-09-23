Police: Concord woman dead after Campbell County crash

A Concord woman died after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Campbell County, police said.
Kathryn B. Stanley, 32, was driving a 1998 Toyota 4Runner west on Browns Mill Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, overturned and struck a tree, Virginia State Police said.
The crash happened a half-mile west of Wisecarver Road, Virginia State Police said. Police responded at 12:11 p.m. Tuesday.
Stanley, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
— From staff reports
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.