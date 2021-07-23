Police confirm identities in fatal Evington crash

Virginia State Police have confirmed the identity of a man who died in a crash in Evington earlier this week.

Jacob E. Doss, 19, of Hurt, was driving a 2003 Honda Element east on Virginia 24 near Orrix Creek Road in Evington early Monday morning when the vehicle crossed the center line, according to a Friday news release from Virginia State Police.

The vehicle crossed over the line while entering a curve and struck a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban head on, the news release states.

Doss, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, according to VSP.

John H. Coleman, 53, of Huddleston, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Doss has been mourned by many around Central Virginia as an established musician and performer.

VSP still is investigating the crash.

