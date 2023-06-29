As Lynchburg City Council neared discussion on one member's proposed workplace resolution that he described would "promote merit, excellence and opportunity in city government," the vice mayor introduced a surprising motion that jilted the resolution, pairing it with a rebuke of the councilor's treatment of city staff.

Well into Tuesday night's meeting, Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi offered up a substitute motion to approve a resolution amending the recently-adopted Lynchburg City Schools budget, but it was offered with a caveat: Council's meeting "adjourns immediately upon its adoption," despite one item remaining on the agenda.

That item was a discussion on At-large City Councilor Martin Misjuns' proposed resolution to "promote merit, excellence and opportunity" in municipal government operations, a resolution he recently said would "contribute to improving workplace culture and ensuring our taxpayers are not funding unnecessary and divisive concepts in the workplace."

More than a dozen residents who spoke out did not agree with the councilor's description. One person spoke in favor of its merits.

Joy Shaughnessy said while the resolution sets out to produce a more cohesive workforce, "I do however strongly disagree that this resolution has any hope of achieving that outcome for our community."

"This resolution attempts to equate the absence of a discussion about history, racism and sexism with a reality that is actually absent of those issues. Unfortunately, not talking about these issues does not make them cease to exist," Shaughnessy added.

M.W. Thornhill IV was another resident who spoke out against the resolution, posing a question: "If the actual mission is to place the well-being of our citizens in our city first, why wouldn't we want to understand each other better?"

Other residents offered more scathing remarks on the resolution, such as Lanaux Hailey, who referred to it as an attempt to "muzzle" the First Amendment.

However, the agenda item that partly fueled a large crowd of residents to fill council chambers drew little-to-no-discussion on its merits from those with the votes to decide it's fate. A 5-2 vote by council approved amending the school budget and briskly adjourning council's meeting.

Misjuns and Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson were the opposing votes on Faraldi's motion, with Helgeson calling Faraldi's "parliamentary trick" a "low class" move.

The item to amend the school's budget originally was slated for council's consent agenda due to its support from council last meeting. Consent agenda items typically warrant little discussion, but Faraldi motioned early in the meeting to move the item from the consent agenda to the general business section.

The schools' budget item was again moved, this time ahead of the resolution debate, later in the evening by Faraldi, who asked council to consider the schools' item first so those in attendance for that item could leave before what was expected to be an extended debate over Misjuns' resolution.

However, when speaking to why he included the caveat to adjourn the meeting, Faraldi said he did so because "it was downright insulting to see how city staff were treated and I do not believe that resolution has earned the right to even be debated."

Misjuns defended his resolution, later adding he was planning on bringing it forth as an item to be placed on a city council work session in the near future to hammer out the details.

The councilor's defense began with him holding a laptop over his head with what he claimed to be a bullet hole in it, resulting from an incident that he alleged happened "in a city workplace," but provided no more details during Tuesday night's meeting, such as the timing or department involved in the incident.

Wednesday afternoon, Lynchburg Fire Chief Gregory Wormser and Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema offered more context in a joint statement.

"On January 14, 2016, there was an incident that occurred at Lynchburg Fire Station 7 (2624 Lakeside Drive) where a fire department employee accidentally discharged a firearm inside the building," the chiefs said. "There was a non-life-threatening injury to the same employee and no other injuries were reported. The Lynchburg Fire Department (LFD) immediately contacted the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) to investigate this incident.

"LPD officers and detectives responded and conducted a criminal investigation based on this report. At the conclusion of the investigation, LPD provided then Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Doucette with their investigative findings. Mr. Doucette reviewed this information and ultimately determined that criminal charges against the involved employee were not warranted."

The chiefs said in the statement the employee involved will not be named, as it is both a personnel matter and no criminal charges were filed.

After Misjuns defended the resolution Tuesday night, Faraldi flatly said he was retaliating against Misjuns for his actions toward city staff, saying he is "downright disrespectful to our city staff. You are downright insulting to their character. You are downright offensive to their reputation."

Faraldi said the manner in which Misjuns engaged staff over email regarding the resolution was the reason the vice mayor was retaliating against Misjuns.

"This hasn't even earned the right to be discussed because of how bad you handled this," Faraldi added.

After the vice mayor's allegations of poor treatment toward city staff, The News & Advance obtained emails that revealed the back-and-forth between several councilors and city employees Faraldi referred to.

In an attached letter to Misjuns' resolution, the councilor requested the resolution be placed under the general business section of the meeting's agenda. However, according to the emails provided, it appears the item initially was placed under the roll call portion of the work session agenda.

Multiple city councilors told The News & Advance the common procedure for similar resolutions would be to place the item under the roll call section of a work session, then determine if it should be placed on a regular meeting agenda for further discussion or action.

Even though the agenda item landed on roll call, Misjuns asked why the item was "kept off," but it later was explained to him the item was on the roll call section as council had "previously done with councilmember agenda item requests." Later in the email, a city employee told Misjuns that the item was then moved to general business per a conversation between Misjuns and the city manager.

Despite the item being on the agenda, Misjuns said city staff was obstructing his request and even threatened it would "come into account during performance reviews."

"I've always been direct with my expectations of city staff," Misjuns told The News & Advance about the emails. "Elected officials should never be obstructed from conducting the business of the citizens they represent. As I am accountable to the citizens, staff is also — through us."

After the meeting, Faraldi maintained there are "elements of the resolution that I would support. Truly there are," but reaffirmed the manner it was brought forth was "wholly inappropriate."

Misjuns said Wednesday it's his belief the resolution will remain on city council's agenda for its next meeting, given the fact it was not tabled or stricken from the agenda.

"I will never let a personal beef between myself and another councilmember get in the way of good public policy for the citizens of Lynchburg," Misjuns said.

After perhaps the most contentious council meeting since the body's early skirmishes in January and February, when asked about the seemingly growing tensions amongst councilmembers, Faraldi said it's not necessarily a bad thing to have such discourse among city leaders in a public forum.

"Just because we have disagreement doesn't mean everything is wrong," he said.

"... Has it been rough in the past few months? Maybe. But I would also look at some of the other instances of intense moments over the last three years I've been elected and it's not a bad thing for us to be having these discussions."

Council will meet next at 4 p.m. on July 11 for its work session, followed by its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. inside council chambers in City Hall, 900 Court St. in Lynchburg.