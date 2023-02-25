Lynchburg police are investigating after a girl died after a shooting Friday night.

Police said officers responded at 10:05 p.m. Friday to the 1400 block of Monroe Street for a reported shooting.

Officers found a seriously injured person, and the victim was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital.

Police on Saturday morning said the victim was a juvenile female who succumbed overnight to injuries from a single gunshot wound, but did not release her name.

There is no threat to the community at this time, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective M. Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.