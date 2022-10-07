Police ID deceased in Nelson County crash

The Intervention Design Specialist model within Bedford County Public Schools has cut student disciplinary hearings and out of school suspensions in half since the initiative launched in 2019. Drop-out rates at Jefferson Forest High School alone have been reduced by 50% over the past few years.

The unique IDS model is designed to be preventative and proactive rather than reactive and punitive. Intervention and support can help students avoid escalation of behaviors that might result in stronger discipline like suspension.