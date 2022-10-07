 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police ID deceased in Nelson County crash

Police on Friday released the name of the person who died after a Thursday-morning crash in Nelson County.

Alexandria S. Ward, Jr. 66, of Scottsville was driving a 2012 BMW 528i west on Virginia 6 when the car entered the intersection with Virginia 151, according to Virginia State Police.

A 1998 Kenworth tractor-trailer driving north on 151 was unable to avoid hitting the BMV. The crash caused both vehicles to run off the left side of the road; the tractor-trailer overturned, and both vehicles hit several trees, police said.

During the crash, debris struck a 2006 Honda Civic traveling south on 151.

Ward, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

The drivers of the tractor-trailer and the Honda were uninjured.

