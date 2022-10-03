 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police ID driver in fatal Campbell County crash

Police on Monday identified the driver in Friday's fatal Campbell County crash as Dylan B. Covington, 19, of Lexington.

At about 10 p.m. Friday, a 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling west in the 2200 block of Bishop Creek Road when a tree fell across it, Virginia State Police said. The Toyota then ran off the road.

Covington, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

"The conditions at the time of the crash involved heavy rain and strong winds. A second tree fell while state police were on scene investigating the crash. No one was injured by the second tree," Virginia State Police said in a news release.

From staff reports

