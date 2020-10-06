 Skip to main content
Police ID Lovingston man who died after Nelson County crash

Virginia State Police on Wednesday released the name of a Lovingston man who died after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Nelson County.

Earl D. Manning, 71, of Lovingston, died at the scene of the incident, police said.

At about 12:19 p.m., state police responded to the crash in the 6900 block of Thomas Nelson Highway.

A 2009 Ford Focus was traveling in the right lane on U.S. 29 near Drumheller Orchard Lane when the vehicle collided with a 2018 Toa Toa moped driven by Manning, police said.

The moped swerved from the left lane into the right lane, striking the Ford Focus, police said. 

Manning was wearing a helmet. The crash remains under investigation.

