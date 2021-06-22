 Skip to main content
Police ID Madison Heights man who died in Sunday crash
Police ID Madison Heights man who died in Sunday crash

Virginia State Police have released the name of a man who died after his car crashed into the James River on Sunday evening. 

According to a news release, Thorn J. Whittaker, 30, of Madison Heights, died at the scene of the crash, the cause of which remains under investigation.

The crash took place at about 6:49 p.m. Sunday when Whittaker's car ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree and plunged into the James.

Rescue crews pulled the 1997 Chevrolet Cavalier out of the water at about 8:52 p.m.

— From staff reports

