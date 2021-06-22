Police ID Madison Heights man who died in Sunday crash

Virginia State Police have released the name of a man who died after his car crashed into the James River on Sunday evening.

According to a news release, Thorn J. Whittaker, 30, of Madison Heights, died at the scene of the crash, the cause of which remains under investigation.

The crash took place at about 6:49 p.m. Sunday when Whittaker's car ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree and plunged into the James.

Rescue crews pulled the 1997 Chevrolet Cavalier out of the water at about 8:52 p.m.

— From staff reports