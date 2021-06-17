Police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting in Amherst County

Virginia State Police on Friday identified a man who died Wednesday in an officer-involved shooting in Amherst County as Kendall A. Jamerson, 35, of Dillwyn.

Jamerson, a violent felon, was wanted by the Buckingham County Sheriff's Office on 10 felonies, three misdemeanors and a protective order, state police said in a news release.

After locating him and a passenger in a parking lot in Waynesboro, police pursued him through the city, into Augusta County and onto Pedlar River Road in Amherst County, police said.

There, Jamerson jumped from his moving Chevrolet Tahoe, which went off the road into a ditch. Troopers fired at Jamerson, who was armed with a handgun. Despite attempts by EMS to administer CPR to Jamerson, he died at the scene. Two loaded .22-caliber handguns were recovered at the scene, police said.

The passenger, a 40-year-old woman, was not injured; she was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained from being assaulted by Jamerson, police said.

No police were injured. As per policy, the troopers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave pending investigations.

