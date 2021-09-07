 Skip to main content
Police ID man who died after Bedford County crash
Police ID man who died after Bedford County crash

UPDATE: Police have identified a man who died after a Monday-afternoon crash in Big Island.

Clark Todd Scully Jr., 72, of Big Island, was driving a 2020 International MV6 truck south on Virginia 122 when the vehicle ran off the side of the road, lost control and overturned, Virginia State Police said.

State police said the crash happened at 4:53 p.m. at the road's intersection with Hurricane Reef Drive.

Scully, who was not wearing his seat belt, died at the scene, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

EARLIER: The driver of a box truck was fatally injured Monday afternoon in Big Island, according to the Bedford Fire Department.

Units were dispatched at 4:40 p.m. to the intersection of Big Island Highway and Hurricane Reef Drive for an overturned vehicle, the department said on social media.

Responding units found the truck overturned and the entire road blocked.

Multiple fire and rescue units as well as Virginia State Police worked the scene.

Details of how the crash happened, as well as the driver’s name, were not available Monday.

— From staff reports

