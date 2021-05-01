Police ID man who died after fall from Riverside Park train trestle

Police on Saturday identified the man who fell to his death April 25 from the railroad trestle at Lynchburg's Riverside Park as Sean O'Hare, 20, of Port Republic.

A woman who also was on the trestle was checked by paramedics at the scene and released, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a previous news release.

After police responded to the park for a report that a man had fallen, officers and Lynchburg firefighters attempted life-saving measures on him but were unsuccessful.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to call Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Before the April 25 incident, authorities had said at least 13 people have died since 1969 on the trestle that spans the James River from Lynchburg to Amherst County.