Police ID pedestrian fatally struck in Campbell County

Police on Tuesday released the identity of a pedestrian fatally struck Monday in Campbell County.

Jennifer E. Marsh, 26, of Altavista was walking in the left lane of southbound U.S. 29, just south of the U.S. 460 off-ramp, when she was struck by a Ford Crown Victoria, Virginia State Police said. She died at the scene.

Police responded to the incident at 1:17 a.m.

The driver of the Ford was unable to avoid hitting Marsh and is not being charged, state police said.