Police ID pedestrian fatally struck in Campbell County

Police on Tuesday released the identity of a pedestrian fatally struck Monday in Campbell County.
Jennifer E. Marsh, 26, of Altavista was walking in the left lane of southbound U.S. 29, just south of the U.S. 460 off-ramp, when she was struck by a Ford Crown Victoria, Virginia State Police said. She died at the scene.
Police responded to the incident at 1:17 a.m.
The driver of the Ford was unable to avoid hitting Marsh and is not being charged, state police said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.