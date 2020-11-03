 Skip to main content
Police ID pedestrian killed in Campbell County

Police on Tuesday released the name of an Altavista man who died after a car struck him Sunday in Campbell County.

David A. Norton, 53, died at the scene after being hit by a 1999 Ford Crown Victoria traveling north on Gladys Road, Virginia State Police said.

As the car come through a curve, it came upon the pedestrian. Despite swerving in an attempt to avoid him, the Ford hit him, then ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree, state police spokesperson Corinne Geller said in an email.

The crash happened at 9:58 p.m. on Gladys Road, about 800 feet east of Perrow Road, near Altavista.

The 29-year-old male driver from Gladys, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured. A 65-year-old male passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. A 32-year-old female passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

No charges were filed.

